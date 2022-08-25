Brighton have loaned midfielder Kacper Kozlowski to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem for the rest of the season.

Kozlowski joined the Seagulls in January and spent the second half of last season on loan at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

Brighton's pathway development manager Gordon Greer said the move was a "great opportunity" for the 18-year-old.

“It’s also World Cup year and I’m sure, having featured for Poland at last year’s Euros, he will be keen to play regularly," said Greer.

“We will be watching and monitoring his progress closely as the season unfolds and we all wish him well for his time in Holland.”