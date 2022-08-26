Bruno Lage believes Adama Traore is happy at Wolves and has backed him to have a positive impact on the team.

The winger scored his first goal for the club since returning from a loan spell with Barcelona in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Preston.

When asked how Traore's mindset is since returning to Wolves, Lage said: "I can see that from the way he trains, the way he plays, the way he scored one goal and celebrated with his team-mates, I can see every day ([hat is happy].

"When I look back in January with Adama, it was an important moment. We accepted the decision to go to Barcelona because it’s his team, but now he is with us. I am happy with him and I think he is happy with us.

"What we want when we build this squad is to have players who can give us a different dynamic. We understand what he can give us.

"The way he is strong in one against one, the way he is strong in attacking the space, the way is strong also in assists. I want everyone ready and fit, and I know when I look to the bench who can come and change the game."