Liverpool v Everton: confirmed team news

Frank Lampard also changes two of the Everton starting 11 that snatched a dramatic late 1-1 draw against Leicester at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

In come Mason Holgate and Abdoulaye Doucoure, Fabian Delph is among the substitutes, but Yerry Mina is not included in the squad.

Also missing out today are midfielder Donny van de Beek and forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin because of groin and thigh injuries respectively.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Keane, Delph, Branthwaite, El Ghazi, Alli, Rondon, Price.