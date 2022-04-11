The rebuilding task at Manchester United is as big as the likes of relegation-threatened Everton, says former Brighton striker Glenn Murray.

United are seven points off the Champions League places after a dismal 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Murray puts the disappointing performances down to a "lack of cohesion and lack of characters" within the squad.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "There's frustration from some world stars that expect to win things and compete.

"We touched on the job that needs to be done at Everton but wow, just as big a job needs to be done at Manchester United as well."

A permanent manager to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick has yet to be decided at Old Trafford, a factor Murray feels is hindering the Red Devils' results.

He added: "Rangnick is not going to be manager and that must have played on the players' minds throughout the last four to five months of him being in charge, thinking 'why are we going to learn a new way of playing when he's not going to be in charge next year?'

"There are just so many problems."

