Jurgen Klopp must get a response from his Liverpool players if they are to have any hope of challenging for the Premier League title, says The Anfield Wrap, external's Neil Atkinson.

He told The Football News Show: "To get the points we got last season we would now need to win 30 of the remaining 35 league games.

"I want us to get at least the points total we got last season.

"We know the pace that Manchester City are likely to go at is exceptionally quick and we find ourselves now five points off it with only three games played. Ultimately, I think there is cause for concern.

"Whether it’s a hangover from last season’s exertions; whether it’s the new system he is trying to put in place after the signing of Darwin Nunez; whether it’s the idea that one or two players might have too many miles on the clock - whatever it is, Jurgen Klopp has to answer it quickly and get Liverpool put right. If not, seasons can get away from you."

When asked what the solution is, Atkinson said: "A lot of fans would like Liverpool to go back into the market. I wouldn’t be against it, I just don’t think there is a footballer out there that Liverpool are going to pick up that can solve what we saw [against Manchester United].

"I don’t think there is a click of the fingers, but I wouldn’t mind to see another attacker or midfielder brought in. For half an hour, Liverpool were meek and they have very rarely been meek under Jurgen Klopp.

"You don’t get that from Liverpool - yet we have at Fulham, for a period against Crystal Palace and for a substantial period against Manchester United. One signing doesn’t change that."

