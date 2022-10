Arsenal have enquired about signing midfielder Manuel Locatelli from Juventus in the January transfer window. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

The Gunners could face competition from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain for 22-year-old Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Il Bianconero - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Reims want to turn their season-long loan of Folarin Balogun, into a permanent move. (Ekrem Konur), external

