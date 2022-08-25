Eddie Howe is guarding his transfer plans after reports emerged Newcastle had agreed a deal for Sweden forward Alexander Isak.

Speaking after the Magpies saw off League Two side Tranmere in the Carabao Cup, Howe admitted he expected more arrivals before next Thursday's transfer deadline but would not be drawn on names or how many.

"It's difficult to put a number on it but at least one," he said. "We were looking at the attacking areas of the pitch and I don't think that is a huge secret.

"I won't go into any more detail on that."

Goals from Jamaal Lascelles and Chris Wood overturned Tranmere's advantage at Prenton Park and Howe said he was pleased with the challenge his side faced.

"It was hard-fought and competitive as they were very good defensively and physically," he said.

"It was a good examination of our attitude and commitment and the lads passed the test with flying colours."

Newcastle will host Crystal Palace in the third round with the tie taking place between the 8th and 10th of November.