Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Neither of these sides usually have many goals in them but I'm hoping this might be bit more open than expected.

Wolves have gone off the boil of late, with three defeats in their past four games, but they have had runs like that before this season and they have never lasted too long.

Brighton have picked up more points away (25) than at home (16) this season, including those impressive wins at Arsenal and Tottenham at the start of the month, but I am going with Wolves to edge this one.

Will's prediction: 1-0

I am going with home advantage here.

