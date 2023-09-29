Robson on a positive week, the current schedule, and facing Rangers
- Published
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been speaking to the press before Saturday's Premiership trip to Ibrox to play Rangers.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
After a positive week, he says "we have started to move and motor a wee bit now".
On the hectic schedule, Robson says "it is not ideal the amount of games we play, but this is where we want to be. We have got to be positive about it."
Doesn't buy into the narrative that it's currently a good time to play Rangers, and is expecting a "real handful" against a "proper team".
But Robson still thinks that if Aberdeen play the way they can then Rangers will find it incredibly tough.
Team news: Shayden Morris and James McGarry are the only current absentees through injury.
Following Malky MacKay's comments that Aberdeen could have had two players sent off in their Viaplay Cup quarter-final if VAR was in place, Robson says that if it had been, there could have been a number of key decisions that went Aberdeen's way on the night.