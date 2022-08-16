Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

David de Gea. Thanks for the memories, but it's time to go.

He arrived aged 20 in 2011, but 488 appearances later, he's the world's highest-paid goalkeeper and still produces the costly mistakes of the inexperienced teen scouted from Atletico Madrid.

De Gea will leave a four-time player of the year and, undoubtedly, a club icon. But it's a new era, and one of the worst things United could do in the next 10 months is trigger the optional year in the Spaniard's contract rather than releasing him next July.

Two quickfire mistakes fuelled Saturday's capitulation at Brentford. Errors you wouldn't expect from the club's stopper of 11 years, never mind one earning £375,000 weekly - more than Alisson, Hugo Lloris, Ederson, and Edouard Mendy combined.

United's shaky displays root from the back. If Erik ten Hag is to implement his style successfully, he needs a technical general who commands his area and comes off his line for crosses while consistently finding an outfielder with medium-range passes.

For the most part, De Gea struggles with all of the above. He's paid the price under Luis Enrique with Spain, and it's time United were ruthless and - respectfully - turned the page too.

Has De Gea overstayed his welcome at Old Trafford? Who would you like to see replace him? Is bringing in a new goalkeeper this summer realistic? Have your say here