Michail Antonio says he regrets missing a golden chance against Manchester City last Sunday and accepts he would go about it differently next time.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, Antonio was delighted with West Ham's performance against an "unbelievable" City side but admits he "didn't execute" his chance well enough.

"I've seen Ederson rushing out and decided to go round him but then he stops," Antonio explained. "I knew I'd have to dink him but saw Aymeric Laporte coming down my right so I had to take it early and I missed.

"I've watched it back 1,000 times and realised Laporte had stopped so I could have moved it onto my right foot and gone round the keeper."

Newcastle striker and podcast co-host Callum Wilson suggested he could have taken an extra touch and wondered if Antonio would have had more composure and confidence if his recent goalscoring record had been better.

"Those are the fine margins," he said. "You know what you'd do next time and I reckon if you're scoring more regularly, you probably score."

"Did you not see the midfielder running in though?"

"He was about 20 yards behind me!" laughed Antonio. "My dink should have worked. I did the right thing but just didn't execute it."

