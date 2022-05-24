Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Rating: 10/10. Whatever happens. Two cups in the bag, came so close to a third already and a Champions League final to come. We've played in every possible game and lost only three of them.

Best performance: The 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final. The scoreline was close but the level Liverpool reached at Wembley was insane, blitzing the other best side on the planet and leaving the game over as a contest within 45 minutes.

Player of the season: Before Christmas, Mohamed Salah by a country mile. Since the turn of the year, Sadio Mane. The correct answer is probably Salah, but we'd have won nothing without Alisson. And a big shoutout to the best centre-back in Premier League history - Virgil van Dijk - too.

Player whose time is up: Sadly, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Not good enough for central midfield - he loses the ball far, far too often. And way down the pecking order up top. Great guy and wish him well, though.

Opposition player you'd love in your team: Kevin de Bruyne is the best central midfielder I've seen playing in England since Steven Gerrard.

Happy with your manager? No, get rid of him! I actually laughed when I read this question. Yes, Jurgen Klopp is doing quite a good job.

One learning to take into next season: There's nothing wrong with a big signing in January if the player fits the bill. Luis Diaz has sparked even more life into an already brilliant Liverpool attack. What a transfer - and a complete bargain at an initial £37m.

