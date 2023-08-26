Ricki Lamie has followed Mo Sylla in joining Dundee.

Defender Lamie, 30, arrives on a year-long loan from Motherwell, having come close to joining the Dens Park club in 2022.

Lamie signed a pre-contract with Dundee but there was a relegation clause in the deal, meaning he did not join after the Dark Blues were demoted.

Midfielder Sylla, 29, signed from Hartlepool United for an undisclosed fee on Friday.

And manager Tony Docherty told Dundee's website: “Mo will bring experience to the squad, he’s played over 250 games in France and England. He’s got a real physical presence and experience, which we’ve maybe lacked so far in the midfield area.

“There was a lot of competition for him here in Scotland and in England, so we are delighted we have been able to secure his signature."

And Docherty said of Lamie: "He is at a great age, he feels in his physical prime and wants to get his career back on track and was desperate to come and join us.

"He knows the Premiership inside out, which will help us greatly in that left-sided position in defence. He is a real competitor, has a good left foot, is a good user of the ball, is very confident in both boxes and has experience in abundance.”