Norwich v West Ham: What does the form show?

Norwich have lost their past three Premier League games against West Ham, scoring none and conceding eight goals. They had only lost three of their previous 17 league meetings with the Hammers (W6 D8).

West Ham won 4-0 in their previous away league game against Norwich, ending a 17-game winless run at Carrow Road (D8 L9).

Since a 2-1 loss at Leicester in April 2015, West Ham are unbeaten in their past 14 Premier League games against sides bottom of the table (W10 D4), winning each of the past seven in a row.