'Liverpool can be very proud of what they have achieved this season'

Liverpool should still look back on this season as a success despite missing out on the Premier League and Champions League, says Alan Shearer.

"It hurts and it hurts a lot," the former England captain told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"To have the disappointment of losing out in the league, despite performing so well, and then to have this disappointment also.

"As much as it hurts, after the season they have had - bringing two trophies back to Anfield - they can still be very proud of what they have achieved."

Another ex-Premier League striker, Chris Sutton agreed, saying: "It’s still been a great season for Liverpool.

"The whole ride, the League Cup, the FA Cup. Yes, they missed out in the league to a brilliant Manchester City side - only just - and then again in the Champions League, just pipped at the post.

"It will feel more sour because of the situation with their fans not getting into the stadium. That will hurt even more for them."

