Arsenal have won their past two Premier League away games against Chelsea, as many as in their previous 16 visits. They’ve not won three in a row at Stamford Bridge since April 1974.

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 68 goals in 128 Premier League games during his time for Arsenal. He could become just the second player to score for both sides in this fixture in the Premier League (excluding own goals), after Cesc Fabregas.

Arsenal have scored more goals in the opening 30 minutes of Premier League games this season than any other side (11), while they're the only side yet to concede in this timeframe.