Michael Obafemi says surgery on his torn hamstring was a success.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the striker would miss the start of the season after sustaining the injury on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Obafemi took to Instagram, external on his 23rd birthday to provide an update after surgery.

He said: "Surgery went well yesterday and I'm feeling good.

"Time to rest but I can’t wait to be back on the pitch with the boys and to see you Clarets soon!

"Thank you to the medical team, doctors and nurses who have been with me every step of the way. Lastly thank you for all the birthday messages."