This is Brighton's first game in Europe. They are the first debutant English team in major European competition since Wigan Athletic in 2013-14, with none of the past six losing their first game.

AEK Athens have won just one of their past 19 matches in major European competition (D7 L11), and have lost 10 of their past 11.

Brighton’s James Milner has made 116 appearances in major European competition with Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool. It’s the fifth most of any Englishman in history, behind Jamie Carragher (130), Paul Scholes (128), Frank Lampard (122) and John Terry (121).