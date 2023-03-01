Newcastle United need to get their "sharpness back" if they don't want their season to fizzle out.

That's according to John Anderson, who was discussing the club's form on BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport programme.

The former Newcastle United defender feels the next few fixtures for the team, which include games against both Manchester clubs, will be "huge".

"We need to start winning games again, as simple as that," said Anderson.

"We’re drawing far too many games and, prior to the cup final and taking that out of it, we don’t look as sharp, we looked a bit leggy in the games prior to the cup final."

One Premier League win since the turn of the year has seen Newcastle slip outside of the top four and the former Ireland international thinks "you don't just get that [good form] back".

"We need to get our sharpness back and it’s not just a physical thing, because when you’re physically tired you get mentally tired as well. Your reaction times are just a little on the slow side," Anderson said.

"It’s difficult for Eddie Howe because there’s not really a lot he can do to freshen it up, he hasn’t got the depth of squad to be able to do it."

