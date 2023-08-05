St Johnstone, unsurprisingly, make a plethora of changes after their League Cup campaign ended in ignominy.

Ross Sinclair, Luke Jephcott, Alex Ferguson, Max Kucheriavyi, Liam Parker and James Brown, who was an injury doubt, all drop out of the starting XI from their 4-0 home defeat to Stirling Albion.

In come Dimitar Mitov, Graham Carey, Ryan McGowan and Drey Wright, with midweek signings Oludare Olufunwa and Sam McClelland also making their debuts from the start.

Wales midfielder Matt Smith, announced by the Saints this morning on a two-year deal from MK Dons, starts on the bench.