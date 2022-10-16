Following their narrow 2-1 win over Motherwell, Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised his side's mental strength.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound, he said: "In the end we had to dig deep. We started really well. After that, the game went a bit flat.

"Second half, we changed gear a bit with our movements and played better than the first half and were 2-0. We were very convincing in those moments, controlled the game as well.

"At 2-1, we conceded a brilliant free-kick. Mentally, we have to be strong. I think we were in the last 15, 20 minutes to not give any clear chances away.

"Malik Tillman is strong. He is very powerful with his runs. It was a brilliant goal."