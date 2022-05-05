Real Madrid 3-1 Man City: The pick of the stats
- Published
Real Madrid have reached their 17th European Cup/Champions League final, six more than any other team. It's their first since 2018, when they won 3-1 vs Liverpool.
There were 11 goals across the two legs of this tie (Real Madrid 6-5 Man City), the second-most of any two-legged semi-final tie in Champions League history, behind only Liverpool 7-6 Roma in 2017-18.
City boss Pep Guardiola has now suffered six eliminations at the semi-final stage of the Champions League (also 2009-10 and 2011-12 with Barcelona, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 with Bayern Munich), the joint-most of any manager along with Jose Mourinho.
Only Mohamed Salah (30) has more goals for Premier League teams in all competitions this season than Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (24), who has also scored four goals in four Champions League semi-final appearances (3 vs PSG last season, 1 this season).