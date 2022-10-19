Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says the club are scouring the world for talent as he looks to get his January transfer business done early yet again. (Herald), external

Ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been sacked by Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia after eight months in charge after they lost to New Salamis to sit seventh in the table. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Former Celtic forward Scott Sinclair has rejoining Bristol Rovers - managed by ex-Rangers midfielder Joey Barton - 17 years after leaving. (The Scotsman), external