Manchester United are interested in signing Norwich City's England Under-21 right-back Max Aarons to challenge Diogo Dalot. (Sun), external

And United remain keen on 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, who came close to moving to Old Trafford in the summer. (GiveMeSport), external

Meanwhile, the club want to secure Marcus Rashford's future before the end of the year to fend off interest. The forward will be free to open talks with foreign clubs in January unless he signs a new deal or a one-year option clause in his contract is activated. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column