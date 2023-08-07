Justin Kluivert

Andoni Iraoloa's headline arrival joins the Cherries with a point to prove after his career stalled somewhat in Italy. Pacy, elusive and potentially explosive, Kluivert will bring extra potency to a Bournemouth attack that misfired on occasions last season.

Milos Kerkez

He may only be 19 but the Hungary left-back has caught the eye in pre-season and could well start the opening game on Saturday. With five goals and seven assists in the Eredivisie for AZ Alkmaar last season, expect plenty of rampages down the left flank.

Not signed yet...

Fellow new boy Romain Faivre has been immediately shipped out on loan to FC Lorient so will not make an impact this season. Earlier on this page, our fan writer said it "will take time" for Andoni Iraola to stamp his imprint on this team. Could it be that further new faces will help speed up that process?

