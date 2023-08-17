Aston Villa are unbeaten in their eight Premier League meetings with Everton since their return to the division in 2019 (W6 D2), having lost five of their previous six against the Toffees before this.

Everton lost 1-0 to Fulham in their first Premier League game of the season. The Toffees lost their first two games last season, last starting a league season with two defeats in back-to-back campaigns in 1955-56 and 1956-57.

Villa lost 5-1 to Newcastle in their opening league game of the season, their heaviest defeat in their first game since 1985-86 when they lost 4-0 to Man Utd.