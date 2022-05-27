'This could spell the end of Burnley FC' - your views

We've been asking for your views after Burnley's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Sunday.

Here are some of your comments:

Natasha: Alan Pace is what went wrong with Burnley. Who buys a club they can't afford, takes out loans while they wait for a second payment? Half the team is injured, the other half out of contract. As for a manager - we have no chance of getting anyone with anything about them. This could spell the end of Burnley FC.

Andy: Not an unexpected end to the season and certainly time for a change in tactics and personnel. The big worry is the financial situation and it’s uncertainty as to what effect that will have on recruitment of both the new management team and playing staff. We need information as to the plans for the club and what are the realistic ambitions?

Mark: If we can keep the core of the team we will bounce back up next season. But we need a manager who knows the league, how Burnley is an integral part of the community and the ethics of the club.

Happy Moose: Sadly for Burnley, the next steps will be driven by the business side of football, not the game itself. With no manager, with key players' contracts at an end, and saddled with the burden of debt, the club will need to cut its cloth accordingly if it is to avoid the ignominy of administration. This will take time. The club will not "bounce back".

Bob: Let’s be honest, we’ve been disappointing all season! It’s not surprising that we have been relegated. A big thanks to Sean Dyche but it’s time for some changes. Several of our players have simply not been good enough. I just hope that the new management isn’t frightened to give our club a good 'shake up'.