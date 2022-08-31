Liverpool v Newcastle: Team news

Liverpool may need to monitor Harvey Elliott, who was replaced at half-time against Bournemouth as a precaution, though boss Jurgen Klopp is optimistic the midfielder will be available.

Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago and Caoimhin Kelleher remain sidelined but Joel Matip, Calvin Ramsay and Curtis Jones will be monitored after returning to training following lay-offs.

Darwin Nunez completes a three-game suspension.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are still waiting for record-signing Alexander Isak to receive his work permit and it could "go down to the wire" as to whether he plays against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Bruno Guimaraes is set to miss a second match because of a minor injury and Callum Wilson is still absent. Allan Saint-Maximin is doubtful with a hamstring problem but Kieran Trippier should overcome a minor fitness issue.

