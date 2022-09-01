Ray Hunt, In That Number, external

It’s been an eventful window for Saints so far.

They addressed their needs early on, with all incoming deals being done before the season kicked off. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any business left to do.

Hasenhuttl quoted last week that he was confident when asked about the possibility of a new striker. There has also been a growing desire to add full-back cover following Tino Livramento‘s ACL injury in April.

Hasenhuttl has already added six summer additions, including Gavin Bazunu, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romoo Lavia and Joe Aribo, who have all been nailed-on starters. Despite the business in signing young players lacking Premier League experience, Hasenhuttl has insisted: "It’s not a risk. We’ve done it in the past, and we’ll do it again in the future."

Deals are reportedly agreed for utility man Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Manchester City duo Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios, and talks remain ongoing with Rennes defender Loic Bade. There was also interest in PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

With Jack Stephens already completing a loan move to Bournemouth for the remainder of the season, it’s likely we will reduce the squad further -with Nathan Redmond, Theo Walcott and Jan Bednarek all potentially leaving.

But if we can conclude these new additions, then this window will be considered a very successful one.