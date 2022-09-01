We asked you where Bournemouth still need to strengthen and what signings you'd like to see before the window shuts.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Simon: At least one decent defender and a striker. Two defenders would be better but I am not greedy. I just want to see our miserable owner spend some of the cash he got from our promotion, reward the fans for their loyalty and passion and give us a tiny glimmer of hope. We don't want to be the Sunderland of the Premier League this season.

Oliver: I'd definitely try to get Nat Phillips back in. It was a big mistake letting Steve Cook and Gary Cahill go too. We could have done with their experience in defence. I'd also love to see Matt Ritchie back in a Cherries shirt and he'd get more minutes than at Newcastle. Do us a solid, Eddie!

Sam: It's all doom and gloom after three heavy defeats and sacking the manager, but I believe the squad is stronger than the one that came up in 2015 and survived. I would like us to sign another centre-half, an experienced left-back and a centre-forward. Nat Phillips looks surplus to requirements at Liverpool and did a job for us last year on loan.

Jordan: They need a striker as Dominic Solanke is injured and a central defender to bolster the defence.