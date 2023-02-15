Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

As Chelsea gear up for a first ever meeting in European competition with Borussia Dortmund this evening, a distinct feeling of uncertainty and unpredictability seems to hang around the fixture.

Who will play? What is the expectation level coming into the game? Is Graham Potter under pressure if things don’t go their way at the Westfalenstadion? Should Chelsea fans be entitled to demand more immediate success from this team of expensively-assembled superstars?

These unknowns are an apt example of the ‘more questions than answers’ cliché which continues to follow the club around.

In fact, this competition is just about the only thing that’s been kind to Potter since his arrival back in September. So much so that a win tonight would see him become the first English manager to record five consecutive victories in the competition. Those impressive wins against AC Milan and RB Salzburg in the group stages feel like a lifetime ago now. Since they last played in Europe at the start of November, Chelsea have won just two of their 12 games.

The paradox of Potter’s side being underdogs coming into this game may seem strange given their lavish January spending. But the domestic form and tables don’t lie.

Chelsea sit a lowly 10th in the Premier League having tasted victory just once in their eight games since the turn of the year - while their German hosts have won all six of their matches thus far in 2023 and sit just three points of the pace of table-toppers Bayern Munich compared to the 20 points the Blues find themselves behind Arsenal.

All of the stats point to a tricky evening in Germany - but it was just two years ago that the Blues upset the odds to go all the way and lift the trophy in Porto.

They finished 19 points behind leaders Manchester City that season in the Premier League - but snuck into the top four by a single point. Could victory tonight inspire them to a strong finish to this campaign?