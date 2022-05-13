Haaland transfer 'a turning point in the history of City'

Over the years Manchester City have missed out on world-class signings, but Erling Haaland's move changes everything for the club, according to Guillem Balague.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues: "It’s a turning point in the history of City. There is no doubt about that.

"Not just Kaka but many other players rejected the possibility of going to Manchester City, as recently as last season. We are talking now about a club that is very, very attractive.

"It doesn’t go to your heart first, it goes to your head. The conversations people have about Manchester City are: wouldn’t it be great to play for Pep Guardiola, isn’t it well organised, isn’t it the right structure? If that’s the case, what would it be like to play in the amazing training ground that everybody knows is the best in the world.

"It’s more like: this is the best that football can offer if you want to develop yourself and the challenge is huge. The first reaction of certain players will be ‘wow this is very big’ with one of the best players in the world coming to them. It certainly is a turning point."

