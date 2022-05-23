Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City went through the full range of emotions before confirming their fourth Premier League title in five years on a day of sometimes unbearable drama at Etihad Stadium.

City are worthy champions having kept Liverpool’s relentless pursuit at bay by one point but this was a finale to stand alongside the famous Sergio Aguero finish of a decade ago.

When Philippe Coutinho put Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa 2-0 ahead after 69 minutes, it looked like the old Anfield double act would conspire to set up an unlikely Liverpool title win.

With Liverpool pushing for a winner against Wolves, which they duly got, City were left with the job of scoring three goals in 21 minutes to stop their season ending in the huge disappointment of no trophies.

City looked down and out but summoned up a miraculous five minutes which brought two Ilkay Gundogan goals either side of Rodri’s equaliser and amid bedlam the title was won.

It was a day that will go down in City legend, leaving manager Pep Guardiola in tears when the final whistle blew.

Manchester City were champions again – and with Erling Haaland to come next season there is every chance they will be the team to beat again.

