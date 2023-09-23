Analysis: Brentford 1-3 Everton

Harry Poole, BBC Sport

A first Premier League win of the season. Three goals. Dominic Calvert-Lewin back on the scoresheet.

Sean Dyche could not have hoped for much more from Everton's trip to west London on Saturday.

The Toffees were thoroughly deserving of their three points - their first since victory over Bournemouth secured Premier League safety on the final day of last season - with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto among the standout performers.

Dyche this week called for his players to "play with a smile" despite the ongoing noise surrounding the club, on and off the field, and there were plenty on the faces of the players and travelling supporters as they applauded one another at full-time.

Calvert-Lewin's goal provided the perfect end to a hugely encouraging performance which should leave Dyche and his players full of belief before an important meeting with bottom club Luton Town at Goodison Park next week.