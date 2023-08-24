Callum Wilson says he is unsure how summer signing Sandro Tonali ended up out for an evening meal at a J D Wetherspoon in Newcastle.

The midfielder was pictured eating out by fans at the well-known chain and appeared to have made a reservation as his surname was visible on a sign on his table.

Asked how this came to be, team-mate Wilson told The Footballer's Football Podcast: "I came into training, sitting at breakfast. Everyone was saying 'did you see the pictures of him in Wetherspoons?' I was like ‘surely not?’

"He came into the canteen and it was one of the awkward moments when you’re talking about someone and they enter the room so it goes silent.

"One of the lads was like ‘did you enjoy Wetherspoons?'

"He was like ‘yeah it’s good’.

"People were saying ‘there are better restaurants’. I am not sure if he has just Googled a restaurant. I never got to the bottom of it."

Wilson's co-presenter - West Ham striker Michail Antonio - said: "I am not going to lie, I have been to a Wetherspoons. The madness for me is that man phoned up and booked a table. And put his name to it."

