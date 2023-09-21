'Eintracht a massive institution on the rise'

Derek Rae, lead Bundesliga commentator for ESPN

Eintracht Frankfurt will be going into the Conference League firmly believing they can win it, they will see that as the ultimate goal.

They are a massive institution on the rise. They sell out every game and it's a special place to watch a game. A very passionate club, a traditional club, they are respected up and down Germany, not just for their fans but for their history.

They are not the team they were a couple of years ago when they beat Rangers in the Europa League final.

The strengths are more middle to front. If you want to identify weaknesses you might say defensively, but that is still difficult to judge because they are in transition after saying goodbye to some high profile players and bringing in replacements.

There is a lack of consistency and they sometimes struggle against teams that are very compact and clog the middle of the pitch but, for Aberdeen, it doesn't get much more difficult for starters.