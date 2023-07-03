Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Liverpool have completed the £60m signing of Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig - so where might he fit in?

He managed six goals and eight assists in last season's Bundesliga - and has previously been called "just as talented as Erling Haaland" by a former manager of his.

The Reds may well opt to play Szoboszlai in midfield, but since he spent last season on the right wing, it is easier to compare his statistics to those of the Reds' forwards.

Of those forwards, only Mohamed Salah had a higher combined total of goals and assists in the league last season than Szoboszlai - but the Hungarian played more than the rest.

When you factor in time played, Szoboszlai only managed a goal or assist every 175 minutes - a lower hit rate than that of Salah (106), Darwin Nunez (142), Diogo Jota (103), Cody Gakpo (163) or Luis Diaz (166) last season.