Kettlewell thrilled to land Arsenal forward Biereth on loan

Motherwell have signed "exciting young talent" Mika Biereth on loan from Arsenal for the season.

The 20-year-old forward, a Denmark Under-21 international, spent last season on loan at Dutch Eredivisie side RKC Waalwijk, scoring twice in 12 appearances.

“I think anyone looking at Mika’s goalscoring history, can see why we were interested in him,” manager Stuart Kettlewell said.

“He has scored goals at every stage of his young career. Mika is an exciting young talent for the future and I feel this loan move is the perfect next step for him to show what he can do."