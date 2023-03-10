Timothy Castagne says the Leicester squad are frustrated with their inconsistency this season but says this weekend's fixture with Chelsea is the perfect time to put that right.

After an impressive win over Tottenham in mid-February, the Foxes have been hammered at Manchester United, lost to Arsenal and then suffered back-to-back disappointments against Blackburn Rovers and Southampton.

Belgium full-back Castagne believes "all the remaining games are finals" as they seek to pull away from relegation trouble.

"We have no excuses," he told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast. "I am very confident about our team but it's not about thoughts - it's about what we do.

"A lot time we talk about more fighting, having more aggression and the dirty part of football.

"We know we have the quality to play better than other teams but it's about finding the balance between playing our game and doing what others do."

Chelsea travel to Leicester in much better shape than a week ago after two consecutive wins but Castagne is unconcerned that Graham Potter's expensive side are in better form.

"We obviously see them but there's no point wasting time on them," he said. "We need to focus on our team and we have to do everything right.

"You saw at Tottenham we were able to do that - so why not this weekend?"

