Leicester v Newport County: Team news
Brendan Rodgers has pledged to field a strong Leicester City team in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against Newport County.
Daniel Iversen, who saved three penalties in the shootout against Stockport in the last round, could replace Danny Ward in goal as the Foxes look to secure a place in the last 16.
Meanwhile, Wilfried Ndidi could make a first start since returning from a hamstring injury and Luke Thomas is available.
However, Jonny Evans is a doubt after missing Saturday's win at Everton with a calf problem, and Ricardo Pereira (AChilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) will miss out.