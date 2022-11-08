B﻿rendan Rodgers has pledged to field a strong Leicester City team in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against Newport County.

D﻿aniel Iversen, who saved three penalties in the shootout against Stockport in the last round, could replace Danny Ward in goal as the Foxes look to secure a place in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Wilfried Ndidi could make a first start since returning from a hamstring injury and Luke Thomas is available.

H﻿owever, Jonny Evans is a doubt after missing Saturday's win at Everton with a calf problem, and Ricardo Pereira (AChilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) will miss out.

W﻿ho will start for the Foxes? Predict Rodgers' line-up