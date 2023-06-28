Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Newcastle United were long-term admirers of James Maddison, having made two bids for him last summer.

But he never quite fit either of the two priority positions the Magpies want to strengthen in midfield.

Their main target was a deep-lying midfielder in order to free up Bruno Guimaraes to play higher up the pitch and they are closing in on AC Milan's Sandro Tonali, with an announcement expected imminently.

Adding another option on the right of their attacking three is next on the list, as well as a left-back and a right-sided centre-back.

But with such a hefty outlay on Tonali, they are likely to take stock before another big move because they are conscious of Financial Fair Play regulations. They expect to make two big-money signings this summer, looking for value elsewhere.

Maddison operates more as a number 10. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is a huge fan and targeted him specifically, but with the player keen to go where he was wanted, the first move was crucial and Tottenham reacted quicker.

RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai is of interest to Newcastle, albeit not at the price of his £60m release clause. BBC Sport has been told the German club expect him to depart though, so that could be one to watch.