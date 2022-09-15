Hibs will be able to call on Mykola Kukharevych for this weekend's game with Aberdeen after the Ukrainian's paperwork was finally rubber-stamped, while the Easter Road club hope fellow forward Elias Melkersen will be cleared to return from a concussion. (Scotsman), external

On-loan Hibs forward Mykola Kukharevych says he came close to joining Anderlecht before swapping Ukrainian side Rukh Lviv for French outfit Troyes. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

R﻿ead the rest of Thursday's Scottish gossip.