Man Utd are set to formally approach Brighton for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, after making initial contact this week. (Sky Sports), external

The Red Devils will also hold talks with Chelsea this week to break the impasse over a deal for England midfielder Mason Mount. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Benfica president Rui Costa says Man Utd are prepared to pay 80m euros (£69m) for 22-year-old Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos. (Correio da Manha, via FourFourTwo), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column