Transfer news: United to approach Caicedo
- Published
Man Utd are set to formally approach Brighton for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, after making initial contact this week. (Sky Sports), external
The Red Devils will also hold talks with Chelsea this week to break the impasse over a deal for England midfielder Mason Mount. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
Benfica president Rui Costa says Man Utd are prepared to pay 80m euros (£69m) for 22-year-old Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos. (Correio da Manha, via FourFourTwo), external
Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column