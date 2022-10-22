N﻿ottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper speaking to BBC Sport: "Obviously it feels great. There are a few things that are really important about the result. One is we needed a win, we’ve been in really poor form.

"It's a very important win for the club and the city, there is a lot of a nice history around the fixture and us being back in the Premier League this is a fixture the fans would have looked forward to.

"Going forward, it’s a good reference point for us to show we can compete at this level and we can create chances. We did look dangerous and dare I say it we maybe could have scored one or two more. We are feeling very satisfied with our work and deserving of it as well.

"We’ve been on a difficult run but never once have I seen them hide or shy away or not shy away or sulk. It’s a big win, but it’s only a win and we have to build on why it looked like it did today and carry on.

"To win a game against someone like Liverpool you need very good moments at both ends and we have done that today."