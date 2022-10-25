Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

The best team to visit Etihad Stadium for some time. That was the consensus of Manchester City fans after Brighton had gone down to an unfortunate 3-1 defeat at the home of the champions.

That the Seagulls played so well was not really a surprise. For the best part of three seasons, Brighton have produced their best performances and results when facing the better teams in the Premier League. It is against struggling opponents who park the bus that the Albion have issues.

Graham Potter never really fixed the problem before he left. Brighton flew in his final 15 games because they faced the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United (twice), West Ham (twice), Leicester City, Leeds and Wolves. All sides who played attacking football.

The Roberto de Zerbi era so far has seen Brighton impress at Liverpool and against City. Spurs, Brentford and Nottingham Forest all sat back, the result being no Albion goals scored and just one point taken. The challenge facing De Zerbi is to find a way to beat defensive teams and opposition managers who realise that the way to get something against the Albion is a low block.

De Zerbi should not need to worry about it this weekend. Chelsea visit the Amex and will surely come to win the game. That should suit Brighton, especially with a fired-up set of players and fans wanting to bloody the nose of Potter and the five members of coaching staff who followed him to Stamford Bridge.

De Zerbi is yet to win a game. If the football scriptwriters have decided to save that first victory for the visit of Chelsea and Potter, then that seems like an acceptable trade off for five matches without success.