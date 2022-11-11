Guardiola on the World Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford - their final match before the World Cup.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Guardiola quickly removed himself from any debate over the England World Cup squad - particularly surrounding Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips. "It's a decision from Gareth [Southgate] and I 100% support his decisions," he said.
Guardiola was blunt when asked who'd win the World Cup: "I don't know."
With his contract expiring in the summer, could the World Cup be a perfect time to sort it out? "Everything is under control," he said. "It's perfect. A decision will be made the moment it has to be made."
City's first game back after the break will be a Carabao Cup fourth round-tie with Liverpool. "I don't know how many players I will have," said Guardiola. "We take breakfast at the CFA [when they return] and we will see them. I don't know which players will be back."
Guardiola ended by saying Arsenal are title rivals, but not the only ones. He praised the support Mikel Arteta had received at Arsenal during difficult spells and how he had built on that, but added: "The season is long. After the World Cup we have not even finished the first part [of the season]."