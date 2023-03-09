West Ham striker Michail Antonio insists his side is "too good to go down" despite a difficult afternoon at Brighton last Saturday.

A 4-0 defeat to the Seagulls left the Hammers just one point above the relegation zone, but Antonio is bullish about their prospects.

"Brighton are a bogey team for us and they played quality football against us," he told the Footballer's Football podcast. "But I'm also going to say how bad we were on the day. It was one of the worst games we've had as a team.

"We have been playing well recently but we are human and we need to make it right in the next game.

"We've never thought we will go down. Not even during the bad periods in the season - we definitely know we are too good to go down.

"See what we have achieved over the last two seasons and it shows our quality. We have still got that same quality so we can do better - and we will."

Co-host Callum Wilson shares Antonio's hope that West Ham will not be relegated - but for a very different reason.

"Personally I don't want you to go down," he said. "That's because I love scoring against West Ham.

"If that happens, it's two or three goals a season you're taking away from me!"

How do players address relegation battles in training?

Why is Antonio anticipating "a good week"?

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds