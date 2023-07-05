Naismith on Hearts' transfer plans & structural change

Hearts will take a patient approach in the transfer market and "make the right signings when we’re ready," says Steven Naismith.

The Tynecastle side, who lost influential forward Josh Ginnelly to Swansea this week, are yet to make a summer acquisition.

In in his first interview since being named Hearts' technical director, Naismith says the club are conscious of "rushing in" to make signings, but they have "identified key areas" to improve on.

"We understand the need to make signings," Naismith adds. "When the time is right and the deal is right, it’ll happen at the correct time.

"We need to bring in good players, but also ones that will fit into the group and push others."

Naismith's role changed due his lack of a Uefa Pro Licence meaning he couldn't be appointed manager, so Frank McAvoy was named head coach.

But the former Scotland striker, who was Hearts' interim boss at the end of last term, says the new structure is "not any different to what it was" before.

"That’s something that we’ve had to come up against and work around," Naismith said.

"We all contribute to making this team a success. With regards to matchday and team selections, Frankie is the head coach and he’ll make those calls.

"It’s everyone that’s involved. There’s not one person here dictating what will happen. We all have a really good relationship and we had a small taste of success working together last season."