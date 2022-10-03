'﻿Superb' Silva in Garth's team of the week

There was plenty of controversy surrounding Thiago Silva's handball against Crystal Palace, but he still made it into Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"I'm inclined to agree that Thiago Siva was lucky to stay on the pitch. The last man in defence rule was designed to stop the cynical foul and yet referee Chris Kavanagh elected to leave the Chelsea defender on the pitch regardless of his deliberate handball.

"However, when players make a late challenge in a desperate attempt to win the ball but are beaten due to the speed or ingenuity of the opponent, no latitude is often given. While Wesley Fofana is still finding his feet at Chelsea, and Kalidou Koulibaly is trying to come to terms with Premier League football, Silva is holding the fort. His header to set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's equaliser was superb."

