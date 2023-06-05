'We never say die' - Sims

Ross County forward Josh Sims, who scored the winning penalty in Sunday's Premiership play-off win over Partick Thistle, hailed the "never say die attitude" of his side after their incredible comeback victory.

"The fight and spirit of this team to claw it back... just look what can happen," he told BBC Sportsound. "It's a credit to everyone here, it's a whole squad game.

"Just look what it means. Listen to the fans. I'm delighted for them. This club means everything to the people around here.

"We practised penalties for a reason and I'm just delighted to score [the winning one]."